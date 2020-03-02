Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Shincheonji Church is at the epicentre of South Korea’s coronavirus outbreak, with a vast majority of the country’s positive cases linked to the religious group.

In recent weeks the sect has become a target of public suspicion, particularly for its secretive practices which include followers hiding their identities as church members.

The BBC’s Laura Bicker spoke to Kim Shin-chang, the group’s director of ministry of international missions, and asked if the group’s secrecy hindered authorities’ efforts to stem the outbreak.

First published 02.03.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-51701629/coronavirus-south-korea-s-shincheonji-church-claims-persecution

