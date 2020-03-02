Vatican to open archives of Holocaust-era Pope Pius XII

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

The Vatican is to open its archives on the wartime papacy of Pius XII, kept secret for decades amid accusations that he turned a blind eye to the Holocaust.

Critics say Pius XII, sometimes labelled “Hitler’s Pope”, knew Nazi Germany was murdering Jews but failed to act. He reigned from 1939 to 1958.

But the Vatican says Pius XII worked behind the scenes to save Jews.

Dozens of scholars are preparing to pore over the many documents.

Journalists were shown a section of the Pius XII archive last week. Image copyright: AFP

Pope Francis took the decision a year ago to open up the archives on one of the Roman Catholic Church’s most controversial figures.

“The Church is not afraid of history,” the Pope told Vatican researchers.

Pope Francis said the Pius XII papacy was marked by “moments of grave difficulties, tormented decisions of human and Christian prudence, that to some could appear as reticence”.

Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican’s Apostolic Archives, said the World War Two documents ran into millions of pages, divided into 121 sections according to topic.

All the space in the consulting area has been booked for the rest of the year, said Bishop Pagano, quoted by Reuters news agency. The scholars include some from the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC and award-winning German historian Hubert Wolf, a specialist on the Pius XII pontificate.

The BBC’s Mark Lowen in Rome reports that the controversy over this papacy is thought to have halted his elevation to sainthood.

“There is no doubt that the pope was aware of the murder of Jews,” said Hubert Wolf, quoted by AFP news agency.

In the 1920s the then Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli had witnessed the rise of Nazism as Holy See ambassador in Germany, before returning to the Vatican and becoming pope.

There are Jesuit documents sent to the pope which informed him about Nazi concentration camps, but historians have not yet seen any of his replies.

A Nazi SS cartoon in 1937 lampoons Cardinal Pacelli – shown embracing a communist woman. Image copyright: EPA

Mr Wolf says he is also keen to see any letters the pope received from his ambassadors during the war.

In addition, historians still have many questions about the notorious “ratline” – an escape route facilitated by some Catholic clergy who helped Nazi war criminals flee to South America after the war.

Image copyright: Getty Images

First published 02.03.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-51703464

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.