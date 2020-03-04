BYP Network Announce Partnership With Facebook For 2020

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

BYP Network announces it is collaborating with social media network, Facebook, in a new annual partnership for 2020.

BYP Network is a platform that connects black professionals around the world to niche local and global communities, job opportunities, employer black networks and other black professionals. They do this through online and offline content to ensure authentic connection with their community.

Now with a platform of over 40,000 members across the globe, this partnership marks another landmark moment for BYP Network. BYP Network are thrilled that their network can benefit from the unparalleled career and learning opportunities that Facebook has to offer.

BYP Network will facilitate this through their app as it allows direct access to Facebook jobs, blog and video content as well as Q&A from Facebook’s black senior leaders. This partnership goes beyond the career platform and digital content as Facebook will be hosting a BYP event in their offices in May and sponsoring and speaking at the BYP Network Leadership Conference 2020.

BYP Network is on a mission to change the black narrative to one focused on aspirations, attainability and achievement. They are doing this through providing new opportunities and connections to their network in order to create black leaders in the world of work, business and community. This Facebook partnership allows them to further continue their mission and have the support and backing from one of the biggest tech companies in the world, a company that is committed to increasing ethnic representation to 50% of the workforce by 2025.

Speaking on the news, BYP Founder Kike Oniwinde, said:

“We are truly excited about our partnership with Facebook because it opens up more opportunities for the network. This came about after they attended our Leadership Conference and were blown away by the vast amount of talent in the community. They have ambitious 2020 goals to improve black representation and inclusion within their organisation and we look forward to being part of the solution”.

Black@Facebook London leads, Hannah Shomade and Kiran Yoliswa, said:

“We need to create more opportunities for black professionals in the tech industry and with BYP’s perspective and network of talent, we believe we can. We are excited to work with BYP and hope that in doing so we can inspire and encourage more young black people to pursue a career in tech.”

For further quotes or for more information, please contact communications@bypnetwork.co.uk

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.