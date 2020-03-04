Revamped skin and hair clinic set to open after backing from Leeds BME housing association

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Doors to the newly-refurbished and expanded premises of a Leeds company specialising in the use of high-power lasers for cosmetic purposes will open tomorrow (Tuesday 3 March) after support from BME-led housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise.

LaserClear will occupy four units at Chapeltown Enterprise Centre, one of three business locations in Leeds owned and managed by Unity Enterprise – the not-for-profit subsidiary of Unity Homes and Enterprise – which was set up to boost local entrepreneurial activity.

The company previously operated out of a single unit.

The popularity of a new range of services and increased demand has encouraged LaserClear founder Hussain Shah to significantly expand the amount of space and comfort offered to its ever-growing customer base.

The company was established at Chapeltown Enterprise Centre in 2017.

LaserClear now employs six staff and, following the move to the new base on the building’s ground floor, is advertising for further recruits.

Mr Shah showed Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive Ali Akbor OBE, and Unity Enterprise Manager Adrian Green around the revamped facilities.

Farah Najib, LaserClear’s Clinic Manager, also explained the science behind the latest Lynton Laser machine, one of many pieces of hi-tech equipment used by the company’s professionally-trained team.

Ali Akbor OBE, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said:

“It was a pleasure to meet the LaserClear team, see the new premises and hear about their plans.

“It is now two decades since Unity Enterprise was set up to support local entrepreneurial activity, stimulate economic regeneration and provide new services to the local communities in which our three business centres are located.

“LaserClear ticks every box. We are proud to have helped the company to thrive.”

Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise Manager, added:

“Hussain and LaserClear have been wonderful to deal with throughout the process of moving into the new units.

“Everyone has worked incredibly hard to take the business to the heights it has reached in such a short space of time.

“I have no doubt that LaserClear will continue to flourish in its Chapeltown Enterprise Centre home.”

LaserClear provides a wide selection of laser procedures, including permanent removal of unwanted body hair, acne and red vein treatments, facials and skin rejuvenation, massages, Botox and fillers.

LaserClear founder Hussain Shah said:

“We are excited by the move and grateful to Unity for their support and backing. The entire team at Unity are great to work with.

“The huge amount of extra space has enabled us to offer many more services simultaneously and cope much more efficiently with the increase in demand.

“Having invested significantly in training staff onsite and in state-of-the-art machinery used by NHS hospitals, we are very confident with our claims that we are making of delivering significant and long-lasting benefits through the treatments offered.

“Having the new shop front at street level is also a major plus and helps us to be more visible and accessible to customers.”

