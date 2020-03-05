Record bookings for Spring Harvest Harrogate

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Spring Harvest is delighted to announce that over 1,000 people have now booked for Spring Harvest Harrogate taking place this coming April.

This will be the third year that the event has come to Harrogate. It takes place from 14th to 18th April at the Harrogate Convention Centre, gathering together people from a wide range of church denominations, backgrounds and locations in the north and further-a-field.

Ian Macdowell, Head of Spring Harvest Operations, commented: “We are so delighted that we have had a record number of bookings for this event, something that so many in the north are passionate about. Harrogate is so significant because it brings Spring Harvest to the north of England, while also making it far more accessible geographically for people from Ireland and Scotland.”

Day tickets for Harrogate are also now available to purchase, enabling people to experience a whole or part of a day. There are a range of speakers at Harrogate including the Archbishop of York – John Sentamu, Bishop Jill Duff, Bob Hartman, Rachel Gardner, Adrian Plass, Tim Farron, Arianna Walker and Mike Pilavachi.

Spring Harvest is a teaching and worship event for everybody. It’s a unique break for all the family: a holiday, festival, conference and an encounter with God. The programme offers great teaching, worship, youth and a children’s programme every day.

Further information and bookings can be made online at: springharvest.org/harrogate.

