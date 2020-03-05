Renee Spearman hits first #1 on Billboard!

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Featuring multiple Grammy winner Hezekiah Walker & Hollywood Mogul Dr. Holly Carter(Clark Sister movie, Preacher’s of LA), JDI Records artist Renee Spearman hits #1 on Billboard! Celebrating 36 weeks in a row atop the Billboard chart, Renee Spearman is nominated for this year’s Stellar Award Traditional Duo/Group of the Year!

Riding high on her hit single “I LOVE HIM”(Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song at Radio), Renee Spearman’s hit single is one of the breakout songs of the year! Acclaimed singer/songwriter & Grammy nominee, Renee Spearman has worked with some of gospel’s biggest stars including Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to “whoa to WOW!”, Renee’s hit CD which debuted #4 on Billboard & featured the choir classic “Great God”, “I LOVE HIM” features an all-star cast including not only the incomparable Hezekiah Walkerbut also gospel trailblazer Dorinda Clark-Cole, etc. Renee’s career has soared on highly regarded indie powerhouse label JDI Records (Brent Jones, Beverly Crawford, Norman Hutchins, etc.)​ with 4 Billboard topping releases in a row.

