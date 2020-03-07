Making evangelism easier

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

A brand new website has just been launched for 2020, which is going to make the easiest evangelism​ even easier ​ . And, what’s more, the site is completely free to link to from church websites and materials.

Visitors can engage in meaningful conversations online with a real Christian through the new conversation feature.

The CEA charity has worked with professional Christian writers and web developers to completely rewrite and redesign their popular ​www.christianity.org.uk​ website for 2020.

Visitors will find all new, longer form content about the Christian faith, beautiful imagery, specially commissioned artwork, and up-to-date answers to the kinds of questions about spirituality and identity that people are asking.

The content will remain balanced and cover the breadth of Christian belief in the UK.

Dr. Bex Lewis, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University, said,

“The questions that people search for online change over time. According to Google Trends, searches such as ‘who am I?’, ‘purpose’, ‘gender’ and ‘mental health’ have all increased in the UK in the past 10 years. Christianity.org.uk is aiming to bring God’s hope to a space on the internet that is currently populated with mostly secular answers.

“There is also a new ‘Help me God’ page for the many people who type this in desperation. They will find a safe place, helpful contacts, suggested prayers and next steps.”

CEA chair, Revd. Dr. Jo Cox-Darling added,

“We are greatly looking forward to the launch of our new site in January 2020, but that won’t be the end! We will continue to add articles and features to ensure that the website is always fresh and up to date.

“And, best of all, we’re going to make it even easier for enquirers to have email conversations online with a real-life Christian. We listen as well as talk, don’t judge, and give a balanced Christian view. And we converse with people for as long as they want to, and no longer.

“I would encourage every church or Christian organisation to put a link to our URL on their website and public-facing materials. Someone who might never come to church or speak to a

Christian friend will have no problem picking up their phone, starting an online conversation about faith, and like many before, beginning their own exciting journey with God.”

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.