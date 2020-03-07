The Right Orthodontic Treatments Can Change A Patient’s Life

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

The orthodontic field is enjoying far greater efforts to make this career more lucrative and accessible to BME students. In an effort to understand the gap in accessibility for BME groups, researchers approached 11 out of the 18 dental schools in the U.K. and found that, while the training is accessible, the desire for BME groups to pursue further training such as orthodontics might still be lagging. The virtues of orthodontics are far-reaching, however. The effect is not only superficial, but has the ability to change a life – from changing the shape of a jaw, to easing comfort in eating and speech, to helping with health issues that go beyond the mouth.

Patients Can Alleviate The Pressure Of Migraines

For those who have reached the end of the line when it comes to migraine treatment, a trip to the orthodontist might serve them well. Research reveals that orthodontic equipment and corrections could bring relief to migraines. This treatment alleviates tension in the jaw, which can cause pressure in the neck. With a jaw-building technique, the jaw can straighten the face, which creates enough space for the nerves and muscles to re-position. While this is not the only treatment for migraines, it is an unusual one, and only effective on those who have a certain orthodontic marker.

Help Patients Get Better Sleep

Incidentally, the same tension that causes migraines, can also have an effect on a good night’s sleep. A misaligned jaw is just one cause for sleep apnoea, and only one of a few orthodontic reasons. Others include mouth breathing, which has dire side effects for teeth, sleep bruxism (teeth grinding), and Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMD), which may include symptoms of clicking or locked jaw. While some of these causes may only require corrective braces or retainers, extreme cases may require surgery. Aligning teeth not only prevents sleep apnoea due to orthodontic reasons, but it may also have a pleasant aesthetic effect once the teeth are aligned.

Give A Healthier Smile

Orthodontic correction is about more than setting teeth straight for those picture-perfect moments. There are also other health concerns that spur orthodontists on to recommend these services, such as preventing cavities and tooth decay. An over or underbite, for instance, may result in reduced saliva to wash away plaque and decay. This could cause erosion on the tooth surface, which could lead to brittleness and cavities. Gum diseases and other tooth abnormalities are also considerations when considering tooth and jaw alignment.

Help Them Gain Their Confidence Back

Tooth decay and abnormalities are not only worrisome in terms of health, but it can also place a serious damper on confidence levels. One of the greatest ways to boost a patient’s confidence is by giving them their smile back. Patients no longer feel the need to cover their mouths or feel too shy to smile. This will also encourage dental care, as there is no longer that feeling of dismay or hopelessness when thinking about the mouth or teeth.

For an orthodontist, the joy in the career reaches far beyond just the aesthetically pleasing. It can also improve the quality of the patient’s life.

