Sermon of the Year 2020 Sponsors Announced

Preach magazine is delighted to announce SPCK as the Sponsor of Sermon of the Year 2020 and Ecclesiastical as the Associate Sponsor.



Readers of Preach magazine and supporters of LWPT, publishers of Preach, will begin to see the roll out of sponsorship activities in the Spring issue of the magazine, published February 2020. Sponsorship provides promotional opportunities for both brands to reach out to a UK-wide audience across all Christian Denominations. Sponsorship activities will encompass print, online media and the live event itself – the Grand Final at St Paul’s Hammersmith on 25 June 2020.



Alexandra McDonald, Commercial Director at SPCK – the leading Christian publisher – commented:



“SPCK has a three hundred year long tradition of providing material to support Ministers in their sermon preparations and we are delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Sermon of the Year to underline the continuing importance of reading Christian books to this part of ministry”.



Michael Angell, Church Operations Director at Ecclesiastical said:

“As the leading insurer of churches and places of worship, we’re delighted to be sponsoring Sermon of the Year. It’s an exciting and imaginative way of inspiring congregations across the UK and of developing and finding new talent in this particular expertise”.



Amelia Gosal, Chief Executive of LWPT commented:

“Having sponsorship for the first time in our five year history of Sermon of the Year is really exciting for us. We’re very grateful to both organisations for their support in enabling us to present our biggest and best Sermon of the Year to date”.

Tickets for the Grand Final cost £11.50 each and include a reception with refreshments. Tickets are available at preachweb.org/tickets

