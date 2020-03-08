Woman Shares how her Relationship with God Sparked Journey to Find Physical Healing for Medical Condition in Inspirational New Memoir

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Ann Beckham Gainey was living a normal life until a simple medical procedure triggered a functional breathing disorder that exposed her to consistent pain and difficulty breathing for years. Desperate to find relief, she turned to God with her worries and prayers which began an incredible healing journey that gave Gainey a newfound purpose in her life. Providing a detailed look at her private conversations with God, “The God Chair: One Thousand Days of Pain with Purpose” explores how His role in her life gave her the will to continue moving forward.

With her relationship with God growing stronger than ever, Gainey discovered the tools to help provide relief for her condition. She details her positive experience at Mayo Clinic, undergoing therapy sessions and using holistic medicine to find relief for her condition. Gainey’s transformative viewpoint on her role in her own healing will inspire readers to turn to their faith during life’s most challenging moments.

The focus of this book is to share Gainey’s remarkable story and recognize that “great things can come from great adversity”. Gainey shares how she became more connected to God’s purpose for her through her quest to heal her body and how this experience taught her that “life is tough, but God is tougher”.

“…Ann’s … heart for hurting people adds an extraordinary grace that will touch your heart and give you hope,” says Jentezen Franklin, New York Times bestselling author and pastor.

“The God Chair: One Thousand Days of Pain with Purpose” is a powerful memoir that explores the author’s real-life journey to overcome a painful disorder while developing an intimate and purpose-filled relationship with God.

“The God Chair: One Thousand Days of Pain with Purpose”

By Ann Beckham Gainey

ISBN: 9781973675273 (softcover); 9781973675280 (hardcover); 9781973675266 (electronic)

Available at the Westbow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ann Beckham Gainey taught in public and Christian schools after earning a bachelor’s in education from Erskine College and a master’s in education from Clemson University. Over the years, she has shared her faith as a conference and keynote speaker for numerous local and regional church ministry events. She received recognition for her efforts to help others in Lanier Magazine as one of five inspirational figures honored in 2005 and as “Business Woman of the Year” in 2006 from the American Business Woman’s Association – Gainesville, Lanier Chapter. After serving 25 years as the executive director of Choices Pregnancy Care Center, she is enjoying “refirement”, her term for retirement, with her husband, Al, her children and grandchildren. She is currently writing a devotional book she hopes to release in the near future. To learn more, please visit: https://www.annbgaineyauthor.com/.

