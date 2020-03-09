Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Black History Month in the UK is officially in October, but an educational group, The Black Curriculum, is pushing for the British school syllabus to be changed, so that black history is taught throughout the year.

Reporting Adina Campbell

First published 06.03.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-51650417/black-history-should-it-be-part-of-the-wider-curriculum

