Funding offer for churches supporting flood-hit communities

Churches supporting communities in areas that have been hit by the recent flooding are being invited to apply for exceptional grants from Allchurches Trust to support their efforts as they continue to respond to the needs of local people.

The Trust’s grants team is already reaching out to churches and dioceses in the areas that have been most affected, but is encouraging churches of all Christian denominations in the UK and Ireland that have incurred additional costs due to supporting local flood efforts to get in touch. To enquire about this funding, please call Allchurches Trust on 01452 873189 or e-mail atl@allchurches.co.uk

The grants available can cover churches’ additional heating, lighting and cleaning costs, but also food and drink provided for residents affected by the floods and emergency response teams and other community-focused initiatives related to the flooding. For example, St Peter’s Church in Bentley – an area affected by the South Yorkshire flooding – received a £600 grant from Allchurches Trust in December to support its community response, including a weekly newsletter for residents.

Allchurches also provided a grant of £2,500 to help fund the additional overheads that Fishlake St Cuthbert’s Church incurred during its flood relief support operation. Across South Yorkshire, almost 2000 people had to be taken to safety and at least 1200 properties were evacuated, with the village of Fishlake being one of the worst hit.

The church was open every day from 10am to 5pm providing flood-hit residents with food and a wide range of household supplies, including new and used clothing and cleaning materials. It also acted as a base for emergency responders and an informal meeting place for displaced households.

Tim Carroll, Chairman of Allchurches Trust said:

“We know that churches across the UK are playing a vital role in the emergency response to the recent flooding, providing much need practical and emotional support. We hope that our funding can help cover the additional costs they will have incurred as a result, and enable them to continue their efforts in supporting their local communities in this time of great need.”

