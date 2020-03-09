Prime Minister, Boris Johnson gives Commonwealth Day statement

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“Today, on Commonwealth Day, I’m pleased to be celebrating one of the world’s greatest families of nations – the Commonwealth. An alliance of 54 countries spanning the globe and creating an enduring bond between our people.

“The Commonwealth has over 70 years of history as a driver for peace, democracy and human rights around the world. It gives a voice to its member states and the 2.4 billion Commonwealth citizens around the world.

“Over 60% of those citizens are under 30 years old and it is for them in particular we must look, not just to the past successes of the Commonwealth, but to its future. With the world facing increasingly difficult challenges from climate change to global health security, we need the cooperation and understanding that the Commonwealth brings more than ever.

“I am extremely proud that the UK, as the current Chair-in-Office, is at the heart of this unique global family.

“Since hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018, the UK has invested in promoting prosperity, sustainability, fairness and security throughout the Commonwealth.

“And as we pass the baton onto Rwanda later this year, the UK remains committed to the Commonwealth as a force for good in the 21st century.”

