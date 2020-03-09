Renee Spearman added to Gospel Superfest!

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Riding high on her hit single “I LOVE HIM” (Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song at Radio), Grammy & Stellar nominee Renee Spearman has been added to the Gospel Superfest special 20th anniversary live TV spectacular!

Featuring some of the biggest names in gospel music including Hezekiah Walker, Donald Lawrence, Shirley Caesar & more, the Gospel Superfest returns to Dayton, OH on Sat, June 20th. Described as the biggest show in gospel music television, the Gospel Superfest is truly an one-of-a-kind production. Founded & executive produced by Dayton native Dr. Bobby Cartwright, Jr, the Gospel Superfest is a best-in-class production hosted by Hollywood “A” listers including this year’s host Vivica A. Fox.

Gospel Superfest 20th Anniversary

Sat, June 20, 2020

6 pm

The Schuster Performing Arts Center

1 W. Second St

Dayton, OH 45402

Visit www.gospelsuperfest.com for more information.

